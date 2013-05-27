Mentor Graphics Corporation, a US-based technology firm, has acquired the photomask and lithography related software products business of Bangalore-based SoftJin Technologies Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Nishith Desai Associates acted as the legal counsel for SoftJin for the transaction.

Mentor Graphics deals in electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products and consulting services. Established in 1981, it reported revenues of about $1,090 million in the last fiscal year.

Established in 2000, SoftJin is an Indian technology company that provides customised software and design solutions, enabling semiconductor design and manufacturing. It offers customised Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software development solutions using a combination of EDA building blocks and custom software services. Its business model comprises a mix of high-end R&D services and differentiated software products.

Mentor Graphics has been active in acquiring technologies to grow. Last year, it acquired Flowmaster Group, a global leader in 1D computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation software for system design.

There have been other cross-border acquisitions in this space over a year. Last year, Synopsys, a US-based EDA supplier, had acquired Taiwan based SpringSoft and US-based Magma Design Automation.

