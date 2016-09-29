Sept 29 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management
said it picked up an 8.1 percent stake in electronics hardware
supplier Mentor Graphics Corp, a few months after Carl
Icahn exited the company.
The company's shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to $26.30
in after-market trading on Thursday.
Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, said Mentor
Graphics' shares were undervalued and that it was in talks with
the company's board.
Mentor Graphics shares should be valued at $29.07, according
to StarMine data. They had risen about 34 percent this year
through Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)