May 25 Chip-design software maker Mentor
Graphics Corp reported a profit above market estimates
for the seventh straight quarter, helped by high demand for its
latest software, and the company raised its full-year earnings
forecast.
Mentor Graphics, which competes with Synopsys Inc
and Cadence Design Systems Inc, said it now expects
adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the full year, up from
its previous forecast view of $1.32 per share.
It reaffirmed full-year revenue outlook of $1.1 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.33 per share
on revenue of $1.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The release of our next-generation emulation platform
during the quarter has attracted broad customer interest, and we
have a very full sales funnel," Chief Executive Walden Rhines
said in a statement.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to Mentor's
shareholders was $28.2 million, or 25 cents per share, compared
with a loss of $2.4 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 30 cents a share.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $247.9 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share on
revenue of $254.9 million.
Shares of the company closed at $15.21 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.