DUBAI Feb 12 Meraas Holding, a Dubai
state-owned property firm, is seeking a 860 million-dirham ($234
million) loan to fund the development of retail space around
what will be the world's largest Ferris wheel, two banking
sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.
The firm, owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum, is developing some of the emirate's most ambitious
real estate projects, including a 210-metre tall Ferris wheel on
a manmade island off the coast of Dubai.
Once completed, the Ferris wheel will overtake the new High
Roller in Las Vegas, standing at 167.6 metres, as the world's
tallest such attraction.
The area around the Ferris wheel will have restaurants,
shops and residential buildings, according to the company's
plans. This loan will help finance the construction of the
surrounding retail area, the sources said.
Meraas didn't immediately respond to a request for comment
outside of normal business hours.
The loan is being arranged by Emirates NBD,
Dubai's largest lender, and will have a 10-year term and an
amortising structure, according to one of the sources, a
Dubai-based banker.
The interest rate the loan carries is between 3.5 percent
and 4 percent over the Emirates interbank offered rate (Eibor),
with the deal expected to be completed around the middle of
March, the banker added.
Meraas has been actively fundraising from multiple sources
to help secure the finance it needs up-front to build its
numerous projects.
In December, it listed its Dubai Parks and Resorts
unit in a 2.5 billion-dirham share sale. The unit is developing
an entertainment scheme which will house five theme parks,
including the first outside North America by Six Flags
Entertainment Corp.
It also raised a $1.15 billion loan from a group of banks
including Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
in November.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)