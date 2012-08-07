* H1 earnings rise 62 pct as expected
* Lion II project remains on track, on budget
JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 China overtook South Africa
as the world's largest producer of steel feedstock ferrochrome
in the first six months of this year, accounting for 33 percent
of the 4.8 million tonnes produced globally, Merafe Resources
said on Tuesday.
Output in South Africa, once the biggest supplier, fell 15
percent during the first half of 2012 and accounted for 32
percent of the market, Merafe said, citing a report by market
research firm Heinz Pariser.
"South African ferrochrome exports to China continue to be
displaced by domestic Chinese ferrochrome production on the back
of unbeneficiated chrome ore exports from South Africa," it
said, partly referring to ore sent to China by South African
platinum producers.
Production in Africa's biggest economy also fell sharply
after deals signed with power utility Eskom in which
producers agreed to reduce output and cut their electricity
consumption in return for payment.
Merafe's production fell 21 percent in the six months to the
end of June after it had shut seven of its furnaces between
February and May to help Eskom, which is struggling to meet
rising demand for electricity.
The compensation provided by Eskom was adequate to cover for
lost profits from the suspended output, the company said, with
headline earnings per share for the period rising 62 percent to
5.5 cents. Headline earnings per share are the main profit gauge
in South Africa and strip out certain one-time items.
Eskom struck the deals to avoid a repeat of blackouts which
brought the mining industry to a standstill in early 2008 and
cost the country billions of dollars in lost output.
Merafe, South Africa's largest ferrochrome producer and a
joint venture partner with London-listed Xstrata, said
the industry was in advanced talks with the government to find
ways to curb exports of unprocessed chrome to China, pushing for
an export levy on unprocessed chrome as a short-term solution.
Merafe added that despite higher output from China, global
supply of ferrochrome was expected to remain tight as any
material produced in South Africa would only filter to the
market by the end of the third quarter.
The company also said its flagship Lion II project to lift
production at its Lion ferrochrome plant remained on budget and
on track to be completed in the second half of 2013.
Shares in the company, down nearly 12 percent so far this
year, were up 1.23 percent at 82 cents by 1238 GMT, compared
with a flat Johannesburg's All-Share index.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Ed Stoddard, editing by
William Hardy)