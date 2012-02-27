MANILA Feb 27 Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' largest power distributor, said on Monday its full-year net income climbed nearly 37 percent to 13.2 billion pesos ($308 million), helped by cost-cuts and higher sales.

Core net income, which strips out currency and derivatives-related items, jumped 22 percent to 14.9 billion pesos, higher than its guidance of 14.5 billion pesos.

Meralco, partly owned by San Miguel Corp and indirectly controlled by First Pacific Co Ltd, said its 2011 energy sales rose 1.1 percent to 30,592 gigawatt hours, a record high. ($1 = 42.8550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)