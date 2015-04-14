SAO PAULO, April 14 Latin American e-commerce
company MercadoLibre Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to
buy Brazilian software firm KPL Soluções for at least 50 million
reais ($16 million), adding 80 employees and expertise in
software for online retailers.
KPL co-founders Fabiano Silva and Anderson Duarte will
continue to run the business, earning further payout based on
performance targets, MercadoLibre said in a statement. KPL,
which has 300 clients, will focus on developing cloud-based
business management software for professional users of
MercadoLibre's retail platform.
The software support, along with MercadoLibre's proprietary
payment and logistics services, are meant to retain sellers'
loyalty on the platform at a moment of rising competition from
foreign competitors Amazon.com Inc and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
"This is the first acquisition of something outside our
expertise," Helisson Lemos, who runs MercadoLibre in Brazil,
said in a phone interview. He added that there are no ongoing
negotiations for more acquisitions in Brazil.
According to Lemos, KPL's contribution to total revenue at
MercadoLibre will be marginal. "The fact that we'll have more
professionally managed shop owners - that will generate growth
for other business units," he said.
Brazil contributed around half of MercadoLibre's net revenue
last year, which totaled $557 million in the 13 Latin American
countries where it operates.
MercadoLibre has made a series of recent acquisitions across
the region, including software companies in Argentina and retail
platforms in Chile.
($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)