Aug 2 Online trading service provider MercadoLibre Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.

Shares of the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company were up 13 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $66.52 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company's net income rose to $25.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $14.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, partly owned by eBay Inc, rose 28 percent to $88.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $88 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.