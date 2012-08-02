Aug 2 Online trading service provider
MercadoLibre Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit
on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.
Shares of the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company were up
13 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $66.52 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $25.4 million, or 57 cents
per share, in the second quarter, from $14.8 million, or 34
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, partly owned by eBay Inc,
rose 28 percent to $88.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per
share on revenue of $88 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.