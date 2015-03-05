VALENCIA, Spain, March 5 Spain's biggest
supermarket, privately-owned Mercadona, posted flat sales for
2014 on Thursday but predicted a brighter outlook for 2015 as an
economic recovery takes hold.
The Valencia-based supermarket is considered an economic
bellwether because of its 74,000-strong workforce and 20.16
billion euro ($22.23 billion) sales, making up almost 2 percent
of the national economy.
Mercadona said sales in 2014 fell 0.5 percent in
like-for-like terms despite a 1.5 percent rise in sales measured
in comparable units, as prices fell and the group sought to
compete with rivals such as DIA.
"Consumption is picking up. Tourism is helping -- last year
was a record year and this year is going to be a good year too,"
Chairman Juan Roig told a news conference. Tourism makes up a
tenth of Spain's economy.
Mercadona expects to increase sales 2 percent this year and
for profit to rise 1 percent, Roig said.
Profit rose to 543 million euros, up 5 percent after the
group continued to expand to 1,521 stores from 1,467 a year ago.
Figures on a comparable basis were not provided.
Sales were hurt, however, by lower prices of fresh foods and
tougher competition as Spaniards limited their spending in a
sluggish economy.
Mercadona has expanded aggressively in the past five years
and built on a successful own brand strategy. Now having
expanded to almost all of Spain, retail analysts believe it is
running out of steam, and profits have stayed around 500 million
euros a year for three years now.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)