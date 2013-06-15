LJUBLJANA, June 15 Croatian food producer and
retailer Agrokor will buy Slovenia's food retailer Mercator
, paying 120 euros per share and valuing the company at
452 million euros ($602.96 million), Agrokor said in a statement
late on Friday.
Later this year the Slovenian government, which does not
directly control Mercator but has stakes in companies and banks
that do, plans to sell another 15 firms, among them telecoms
operator Telekom TLSG.LJ.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Michael Perry)