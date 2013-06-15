LJUBLJANA, June 15 Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor will buy Slovenia's food retailer Mercator , paying 120 euros per share and valuing the company at 452 million euros ($602.96 million), Agrokor said in a statement late on Friday.

Later this year the Slovenian government, which does not directly control Mercator but has stakes in companies and banks that do, plans to sell another 15 firms, among them telecoms operator Telekom TLSG.LJ. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Michael Perry)