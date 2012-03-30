LJUBLJANA, March 30 Shareholders in Mercator
, Slovenia's largest food retailer, voted at a meeting
on Friday to raise the dividend payout to 6 euros ($7.99) per
share from the 4.5 euros proposed by management in February, the
company said.
The dividend will still be below the 8 euros paid for 2010
after the company's net profit dropped by almost a quarter to
23.5 million euros last year.
The decision comes a day after Mercator's five-member
management board resigned in a disagreement with the owners
which started last year when the management refused to allow a
due diligence audit of the company that would enable the sale of
a majority stake to its Croatian rival Agrokor.
Key shareholders in Mercator include local banks, beverage
producer Pivovarna Lasko and investment firms.
Shares in Mercator closed up 9.6 percent at 137 euros in
modest turnover on Friday, before the decision on the dividend
was reached, pushed up by expectations that the sale of Mercator
was more likely after the resignation of the management,
analysts said.
According to local media reports Agrokor last year offered
221 euros a share for Mercator, valuing the whole company at 832
million euros.
The blue-chip SBI index firmed 1.98 percent on
Friday.
($1=0.7509 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)