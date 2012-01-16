Jan 16 Canada's Mercator Minerals Ltd
reported 2011 production from the Mineral Park mine in
Arizona above its expectations and said it sees higher
production this year from the mine as it ramps up operations
there.
The Vancouver-based mining company expects to produce 90 to
100 million copper equivalent pounds in 2012.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at C$1.89 in morning
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In 2011, the company produced 80.3 million pounds copper
equivalent and 7 million pounds of molybdenum in concentrates.
This compares with its forecast of 45 million pounds of copper
and 6 million pounds of molybdenum.
The fourth-quarter copper production was 11.3 million pounds
in concentrates, compared with 6.2 million pounds a year ago.
Copper production in the quarter was lower than expected as
mill throughput was impacted by the processing of harder ore
from the Turquoise pit at Mineral Park, the company said in a
statement.