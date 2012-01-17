(Follows alerts)
Jan 17 Mercator Minerals Ltd said
it has obtained permits to start mining at its wholly owned El
Pilar Project in Mexico.
The Canadian company said it made the final payment for the
change of land use permit on Jan. 12.
Mercator, which has already obtained final water
concessions, surface rights and a construction permit, expects
to release an updated feasibility study on the project in the
first quarter 2012.
The property is situated in a highly prospective belt of
copper deposits ranging from La Caridad in the south to central
Arizona in the north.
On Jan. 16, the Vancouver-based mining company said it
expects to produce 90 million to 100 million copper equivalent
pounds in 2012.
Shares of Mercator closed at C$1.90 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)