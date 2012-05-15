* Q1 net profit 0.7 mln euros vs year ago 10.2 mln euros
* Sales up 3.6 pct
* Shares close lower ahead of Q1 results
(Adds company comment, details, share fall)
LJUBLJANA, May 15 Slovenia's largest food
retailer, Mercator, reported sharply lower group net
profit for the first quarter due to a fall in consumption amid
slower economic growth and higher unemployment.
Net profit fell to 0.7 million euros ($894,200) from 10.2
million euros in the same period of 2011.
Sales were 676 million euros, up 3.6 percent from a year
earlier.
"In 2012 Mercator is facing a deterioration of economic
conditions on all of its markets. Strong slowdown in economic
growth ... higher unemployment and lower real household income
resulted in a fall in consumption," it said.
The management of Mercator, which operates stores in
Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and
Albania, resigned in March over disagreements with the company's
owners regarding the possible sale of Mercator to its Croatian
rival Agrokor.
The supervisors on Friday are likely to appoint a new chief
executive to succeed Ziga Debeljak.
According to local media, Agrokor is likely to bid for
Mercator again. Its previous bid was suspended last year because
Mercator's management refused to grant its rival due diligence.
Slovenia's bank KD Banka earlier on Tuesday cut its price
target on Mercator shares to 90 euros from 131 euros because of
the suspended sale of the company, the resignation of the
management board and tougher business conditions.
Shares of Mercator closed 0.78 percent lower at 128 euros on
Tuesday, before the first-quarter results were released. The
blue-chip SBI index fell 0.17 percent.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
John Wallace)