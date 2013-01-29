LJUBLJANA Jan 29 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator had a group net loss of almost 104 million euros ($140 million) in 2012, versus a profit of 23.5 million euros in 2011, as sales declined, daily Finance reported on its website on Tuesday.

Sales fell to 2.87 billion euros from 2.93 billion the year before due to a worsening of the economic situation in the region and tougher competition, according to the report.

Mercator is due to release an official results statement later on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jane Baird)