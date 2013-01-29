LJUBLJANA Jan 29 Slovenia's largest food
retailer Mercator had a group net loss of almost 104
million euros ($140 million) in 2012, versus a profit of 23.5
million euros in 2011, as sales declined, daily Finance reported
on its website on Tuesday.
Sales fell to 2.87 billion euros from 2.93 billion the year
before due to a worsening of the economic situation in the
region and tougher competition, according to the report.
Mercator is due to release an official results statement
later on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jane Baird)