LJUBLJANA, March 29 The five-member management
of Slovenia's largest food retailer, Mercator,
resigned late on Thursday over disagreements with the owners of
the company, Mercator told Reuters.
"The reason for the resignation is lack of confidence of the
bigger owners (in the management)," Mercator spokeswoman Mojca
Briscik said, giving no further details.
The conflicts between the management and the owners, which
include local banks and investment companies, started last year
when the management refused to allow due diligence of the
company that would enable the sale of a majority of Mercator to
Croatian rival Agrokor.
