BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Mercator Medical SA :
* Receives 5 million zlotys loan from DNB Bank Polska SA until March 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: