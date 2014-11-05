BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 5 Mercator Medical SA :
* Said on Tuesday it bought 2,336,397 shares or 17.67 pct stake in Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. (MMT) from Olivel Enterprises Ltd.
* Value of the deal was 4.7 million zlotys
* Following completion of the deal the company owns 99.9 pct in MMT share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17 Arkansas has not called off its plans to begin an unprecedented series of executions on Monday despite federal and state court rulings that temporarily halted the lethal injections of eight death row inmates.