Nov 5 Mercator Medical SA :

* Said on Tuesday it bought 2,336,397 shares or 17.67 pct stake in Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. (MMT) from Olivel Enterprises Ltd.

* Value of the deal was 4.7 million zlotys

* Following completion of the deal the company owns 99.9 pct in MMT share capital

