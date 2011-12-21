LJUBLJANA Dec 21 The sale of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator was suspended on Wednesday after Bozo Jasovic, chief executive of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), resigned.

"The supervisory board (of NLB) decided to postpone the decision making on whether to sell Mercator," NLB said in a statement on Wednesday.

NLB is one of 12 local banks and companies that opened a tender earlier this year to sell their joint 52.1 percent stake in Mercator.

Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor had been expected to buy Mercator. According to local media it offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing the company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)