LJUBLJANA Dec 21 The sale of Mercator , Slovenia's largest food retailer, to Croatian rival Agrokor has been suspended after the resignation of the chief executive of Nova Ljubljanska Banka, the country's largest bank.

NLB is one of 12 local banks and companies looking to sell their joint 52.1 percent stake in Mercator.

"The supervisory board (of NLB) decided to postpone the decision making on whether to sell Mercator," NLB said on Wednesday. It gave no reason for CEO Bozo Jasovic's resignation.

"With the sale being postponed I expect shares of Mercator could fall to some 160 euros," Mihael Zagrajsek of Raiffeisen Bank told Reuters.

Mercator shares rose 3.1 percent to 167 euros on Tuesday.

Agrokor was reported to have offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing it at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).

NLB's decision followed a street protest by trade unions against the sale of Mercator on Tuesday, amid claims many jobs in Slovenia would be lost.

Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic, expected to become Slovenia's new prime minister in January following the Dec. 4 parliamentary election, said on Tuesday he was against the sale. Jankovic had been CEO of Mercator for eight years until 2005.

Mercator said in November it would not allow Agrokor to perform due diligence because the company was its biggest competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be stopped by competition authorities in Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia, where both firms are present.

Mercator also operates in Albania and Bulgaria. While Agrokor is unlisted, several of its units trade on the Zagreb bourse.

Slovenia's finance ministry said last week it was against a possible hostile takeover of Mercator because it would hit the Slovenian economy. ($1 = 0.7628 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Dan Lalor)