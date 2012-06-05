LJUBLJANA, June 5 Slovenia's largest food
retailer Mercator could post sales and net profit this
year lower than planned, Toni Balazic, the new chief executive
of the company, told daily newspaper Finance in an interview
published on Tuesday.
Mercator had said in January it expected net profit of 15.7
million euros ($19.6 million) this year, down from 23.5 million
in 2011 due to slower sales growth and declining margins, on
sales of 3 billion euros.
"I am studying the plans. The old management has fallen
behind them therefore they need to be revised precisely," said
Balazic, who took over as the head of Mercator on June 1 after
his predecessor Ziga Debeljak resigned in March.
Mercator told Reuters on Tuesday it was not able to say when
the revision of the plans will be completed.
Debeljak resigned over disagreements with Mercator's owners,
which include local banks and investment companies, who wanted
to sell the retailer to Croatian rival Agrokor. The deal did not
go ahead because Mercator's management refused to allow Agrokor
to carry out due diligence.
Balazic did not say in the interview whether he would open
Mercator's books to Agrokor which is expected to renew its bid
later this year, saying he would answer that when it happens.
Agrokor was reported to have offered 221 euros per
Mercator's share last year, valuing the whole company at 832
million euros.
Shares of Mercator closed 4 percent higher at 130 euros on
Monday while the blue-chip SBI index gained 1.29
percent.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
