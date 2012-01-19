* 2011 group net seen down by 21.6 pct

* Plans lower dividend

* Share falls 2 pct (Adds details, analyst quote, share price)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 19 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Thursday it expected group net profit to have fallen 21.6 percent in 2011 and to fall a further 34 percent in 2012 due to slowing sales growth and declining margins.

It estimated group net profit in 2012 would reach 15.7 million euros ($20.1 million), down from about 23.8 million euros in 2011. It also said it would more than halve the dividend in 2012 and pay out 3 euros per share compared to 8 euros in 2011.

"After a difficult third quarter of 2011, business conditions worsened further in the fourth quarter. Forecasts show that such conditions will continue also in 2012 in the whole of southeastern Europe," Mercator said in a statement.

It said sales in 2012 are expected to rise by 3.3 percent to 3 billion euros, while sales in 2011 are seen at 2.93 billion euros, up by 5.4 percent versus 2010.

Sasa Cernel of Raiffeisen Bank told Reuters profits and dividends were expected to shrink "due to tougher competition on the markets, but the profit fall in 2011 and the one seen in 2012 is bigger than expected earlier".

She said Mercator's share price could fall to some 135 euros as a result of the profit fall.

The stock lost 2.03 percent to close at 145 euros on Thursday, before the result was released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.49 percent.

The company operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)