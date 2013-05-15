ZAGREB May 15 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Wednesday its group net loss reached 8.6 million euros ($11.2 million) in the first quarter compared with a loss of 9.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Mercator also said in a statement its sales had fallen to 658.4 million euros, 2.6 percent below the last year's first-quarter figure.

"Negative growth, persistence of harsh economic conditions and negative trends in consumption as well as restricted access to financing sources continued to affect the operations and performance of the entire group," Mercator said in a statement.

The majority owners of Mercator, a consortium comprising 12 local companies and banks, said earlier this week it had received two bids for their 53 percent stake in the retailer .

Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bulgaria. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)