BRIEF-Sanyang Motor to repurchase 4.6 pct stake shares at up to T$3.21 bln in total
* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26
BERLIN Dec 17 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division said it will boost production to more than 1.49 million luxury cars this year, a new record, citing strong demand for the flagship S-Class sedan as well as its compact vehicles.
"We will continue to grow with our attractive offering of models," management board member Andreas Renschler said in a statement published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment