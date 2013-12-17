BERLIN Dec 17 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division said it will boost production to more than 1.49 million luxury cars this year, a new record, citing strong demand for the flagship S-Class sedan as well as its compact vehicles.

"We will continue to grow with our attractive offering of models," management board member Andreas Renschler said in a statement published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)