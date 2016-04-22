* Daimler Q1 adjusted EBIT down 9 percent

FRANKFURT, April 22 Daimler AG's first-quarter operating profit fell 9 percent as launch costs for its new E-Class and currency headwinds weighed down results, even as sales in China, the world's largest car market, reached a new record.

At the same time, news that the German carmaker is conducting an internal investigation of its certification process for diesel exhaust emissions in the United States at the request of the Justice Department pushed shares sharply lower in pre-market trade.

Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber declined to comment further on the investigation on a conference call on Friday.

Daimler's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business fell to 2.68 billion euros ($3.03 billion) in the first quarter from 2.93 billion in the year-earlier period, but they were still above consensus for 2.60 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Currency headwinds of 222 million euros and a 244 million euros impairment from a decline in the value of Daimler's stake in Chinese partner BAIC Motor hit results, the company said.

Ramp up costs for preparing production plants for the launch of the new E-Class narrowed the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars to 7.1 percent from 9.2 percent in the year-earlier period.

Mercedes' sales in China, the world's biggest car market, jumped 36.4 percent in the first quarter, helping to lift total sales to 483,487 cars.

Shares in Daimler were down 7.4 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz ahead of the market open at 0700 GMT, while the German blue-chip index was indicated 0.4 percent lower.

($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)