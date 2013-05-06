BERLIN May 6 German automaker Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand rose 11.7 percent last month to the highest-ever level for April, powered by double-digit gains in Asia and Europe.

Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz brand vehicles increased to 116,566 cars, extending the year-to-date gain to 5.6 percent or 441,464 autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 14.9 percent to 27,881 cars while deliveries in core European markets were up 11.8 percent to 56,988. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)