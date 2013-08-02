BERLIN Aug 2 German carmaker Daimler said on Friday that global sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury division surged by a fifth in July to 116,790 cars, a new record for that month.

Seven-month deliveries of the Stuttgart, Germany-based manufacturer gained 8.1 percent to 811,227 autos, powered by demand for compact A-Class and B-Class models, the company said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Edward Taylor)