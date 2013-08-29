A worker maintains a Mercedes-Benz car at its garage in Mumbai April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Daimler AG's(DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz on Thursday joined its German rivals Audi(NSUG.DE) and BMW(BMWG.DE) in raising prices of its luxury cars in India as a depreciating rupee and rising inputs costs pressured margins.

Mercedes-Benz said it would raise prices by between 2.5 and 4.5 percent from September 1 across its range of vehicles in India.

"Exchange rate effects, higher import duties and rising input costs coupled with a host of other unfavorable factors like higher interest rates has been impacting the bottomlines," the company said in a statement.

The rupee has fallen 19 percent year-to-date, driving up cost of imports, and forcing some carmakers to raise prices even as consumer spending shrinks.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Supriya Kurane)