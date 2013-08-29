Aug 29 Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz on
Thursday joined its German rivals Audi and BMW
in raising prices of its luxury cars in India as a
depreciating rupee and rising inputs costs pressured margins.
Mercedes-Benz said it would raise prices by between 2.5 and
4.5 percent from Sept. 1 across its range of vehicles in India.
"Exchange rate effects, higher import duties and rising
input costs coupled with a host of other unfavorable factors
like higher interest rates has been impacting the bottomlines,"
the company said in a statement.
The Indian rupee has fallen 19 percent
year-to-date, driving up cost of imports, and forcing some
carmakers to raise prices even as consumer spending shrinks.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)