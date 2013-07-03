BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, July 3 German carmaker Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury division rose 8.3 percent in June to 131,609 cars, the best-ever level recorded for that month, powered by demand from China and the United States.
Half-year deliveries of the Stuttgart-based automaker rose 6.4 percent to a record 694,433 cars, the company said on Wednesday, citing strong demand for its new A-Class and B-Class compact models. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago