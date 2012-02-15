Feb 15 Canada's Mercer International Inc posted a quarterly loss hurt mainly by weak pulp markets and one-off charges.

Fourth-quarter net loss was 1.8 million euros ($2.35 million)or 3 euro cents a share, compared with a profit of 35.3 million euros, or 63 euro cents a share, a year ago.

Pulp revenue fell about 8 percent to 213.2 million euros, while revenue from the sale of excess energy rose about 19 percent to 16 million euros, helped by production at the company's Celgar green energy project.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which have lost 32 percent of their value in the last one year, were down 3.8 percent at $7.60 in after-market trade on Wednesday.