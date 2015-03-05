BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
March 5 Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos , appointed Amit Popat as leader for fiduciary management, growth markets.
Popat, who joined Mercer in 2007 and has 24 years of experience in the European asset management industry, has previously worked at Banco Santander Group as senior vice-president and head of UK office.
Popat, currently based in London, will move to Singapore in June and report to Jeff Schutes, senior partner and investments business leader, growth markets, Mercer said on Thursday.
The financial services provider said Popat would be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to expand its investments business in Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Greater China. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc in an $825 million deal.