Oct 20 Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan
Co, said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh
Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to
boost its employee health and benefits business.
Faucher was the director of Consumer Lines UK at American
International Group in London.
Mercer also appointed Samuel Berry as Singapore leader in
Mercer Marsh Benefits.
Berry most recently worked at Zurich Life Insurance as the
chief underwriting & claims officer Asia Pacific-Middle East
Region.
Berry will report to Charlotte Park, managing director and
partner, Mercer Singapore and Rose Kwan, partner, ASEAN business
leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits.
Loo Kim Teh, the new placement leader, will report to Berry.
He comes from Aviva Plc.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)