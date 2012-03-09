March 9 Canada's Mercer International Inc
said the Court of Québec has reversed a cease
trade order against a private placement of special warrants by
Fibrek Inc to Mercer.
On Feb. 23, the Bureau de décision et de révision had issued
a cease trade order against the private placement of 32,320,000
special warrants to Mercer.
Mercer and Resolute Forest Products, previously
known as AbitibiBowater, are both looking to buy Canadian pulp
producer Fibrek.
"We now look forward to effecting our offer to acquire all
of the outstanding common shares of Fibrek..." Mercer CEO Jimmy
Lee said in a statement.
Separately, AbitibiBowater said it has extended the expiry
date for its offer to acquire Fibrek to March 19.