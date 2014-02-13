UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom says technical fault hits services
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
Feb 13 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says Jan net profit at 253.2 million yuan ($41.9 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xub86v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
April 24 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA: