BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 174.5 million yuan ($28.16 million) in March
* Says 2013 net profit up 35.5 percent y/y at 2.23 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xac48v; link.reuters.com/bec48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter