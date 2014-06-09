June 9 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says contract sales in May totalling 2.57 billion yuan ($411.88 million), down 24.54 percent y/y

* Says contract sales in January-May at 14.33 billion yuan, down 2.56 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pab99v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2397 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)