Aug 8 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says July contract sales down 32 percent y/y at 2.03 billion yuan(329.78 million US dollar); January-July contract sales down 14.4 percent y/y at 19.9 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zZKXHJ

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)