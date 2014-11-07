BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says Oct contract sales at 3.83 billion yuan (625.57 million US dollar) , down 11.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z5bWAW
(1 US dollar = 6.1224 Chinese yuan)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)