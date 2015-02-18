BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
Feb 18 Venture capital firm Mercia Fund Management, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc, named Peter Dines as an investment director, heading life sciences.
Dines will work alongside three other sector heads and investment directors.
Dines founded spinal and orthopaedic medical technology business Surgi C Group and distribution platform Newtech Ortho, both of which were subsequently acquired by a private equity firm. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.