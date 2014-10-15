BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Oct 15 Mercialys SA :
* Rental revenue for nine months ended Sept. 30 up 1.5 percent to 114.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter