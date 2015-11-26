Nov 26 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck
KGaA is planning to sell its allergy business,
Allergopharma, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The sale, which could fetch about 600 million euros, is an
attempt by the company to offload its debt after the Sigma
Aldrich Corp takeover, the multimedia news website said on
Thursday. (bloom.bg/1NaHsCm)
The allergy business unit sale process, which could draw
interest from drug companies and private-equity firms, is still
at an early stage and the company could decide against it,
Bloomberg said.
The company raised its full-year guidance for core earnings
before one-offs, two weeks ago, to include the $17 billion
acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory
hurdles.
Merck could not be reached immediately for a comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)