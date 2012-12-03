By Ransdell Pierson and Debra Sherman
Dec 3 Merck & Co Inc has started a new
trial of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, the first mid-stage
clinical trial of a promising new class of oral medicines that
has the potential to shut down the production of a protein that
many researchers believe is the primary cause of the disease.
The drugmaker said on Monday it had started the trial to
evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the drug, MK-8931, in
patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
The Phase II trial, which will compare the drug with a
placebo, is a global, multi-center study that includes a group
of 200 patients to test safety. The study is expected to
eventually enroll up to 1,700 patients in the main Phase III
trial.
The drug is the first of its kind to advance to this stage
of clinical research.
Eli Lilly and Co is considered the front runner in
Alzheimer's research after its drug solanezumab, in a Phase III
trial, was shown in August to slow down cognitive declines in
patients with mild symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. However, the
drug failed its overall goal of delaying cognitive and physical
decline in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.
The start of Merck's new trial of MK-8931 could put the
company on an equal footing with Lilly in the race for the first
approved drug to delay the progress of the disease.
The Lilly drug is administered intravenously, while the
Merck drug is taken orally.
Merck's drug appears to almost entirely prevent the
formation of new beta-amyloid, the toxic proteins that lead to
plaques in the brain, while the Lilly drug acts by removing
existing plaques, according to Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst with
ISI Group. Amyloid plaques are linked to Alzheimer's disease.
"We do not believe that Merck has any clinical efficacy data
at this point upon which it is basing its Phase II/III 'go'
decision. Thus, one must still view the Phase III as highly
speculative," Schoenebaum wrote in a research note.
Assuming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asks Lilly to
do another confirmatory Phase III trial on its drug, the Merck
drug is on roughly the same timeline to potential approval as
the Lilly drug, he said.
If the FDA approves the Lilly drug on its existing data,
something Schoenebaum thinks is unlikely, then Lilly would be
about three years ahead, he added.
Merck shares were up 30 cents to $44.60 in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange, while Lilly shares were down 10
cents to $48.94.
Earlier this year, Roche Holding AG more than
doubled the size of a clinical trial of its experimental
Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab in patients who have early
Alzheimer's but have not yet developed dementia, putting it in
the vanguard of attempts to catch the disease in its early
stages.
A successful Alzheimer's treatment could reap billions of
dollars in annual sales. But many experts believe treatment must
be delivered before patients show signs of dementia because
brain damage may be irreversible after that point.