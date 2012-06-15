BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
June 15 Merck & Co, Inc lost a patent infringement lawsuit against Apotex Inc on Friday over Apotex's plans to market a generic version of the nasal spray Nasonex.
U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey, dismissed Merck's complaint for patent infringement after finding it had failed to present sufficient evidence during a trial in April. The judge separately dismissed Apotex's counterclaim that Merck's patent was invalid.
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.