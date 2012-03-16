* Drug treats soft tissue or bone sarcoma
* Drug kept cancer from spreading 2 weeks longer vs placebo
* FDA staff question if benefits outweigh safety issues
* Ariad shares down 4 pct
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. drug reviewers
questioned whether a sarcoma treatment from Merck & Co Inc
and Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc kept tumors at
bay for long enough, given the drug's serious side effects.
The drug, called Taltorvic, is meant as a maintenance
therapy for people with soft tissue or bone sarcoma who have had
four successful rounds of chemotherapy.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found the drug
stopped cancer from spreading two weeks longer than a placebo,
according to FDA documents posted online on Friday. But the drug
had serious safety issues, such as kidney failure, infection and
inflamed lung tissue, the documents said.
About 14 percent of patients discontinued treatment because
of side effects, compared with 2 percent of patients who stopped
taking the placebo.
"The number of patients who discontinued due to an adverse
event is of particular concern in a drug intended for use as
maintenance therapy," the FDA staff said in the documents.
Maintenance therapies help people stay disease-free once
their cancer is in remission. There are currently no
FDA-approved maintenance therapies for sarcoma.
A panel of outside experts to the FDA will vote on whether
to recommend approval of Taltorvic on Tuesday, and the FDA will
later make the final decision.
Ariad shares fell 4 percent to $14.83 on Nasdaq, compared
with a slight rise in the Arca pharmaceuticals index.
Shares of the bigger Merck were up 0.4 percent at $38.20 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Cory Kasimov, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, said the documents
were not a big surprise, as other drugs in the same class as
Taltorvic have similar safety issues.
"We ... believe Tuesday's panel will come down to whether
the panel sees the unmet medical need overcoming Taltorvic's
modest absolute benefit and (adverse event) profile," Kasimov
said in a research note.
Sarcomas are a group of aggressive cancers of connective
tissues of the body. The National Cancer Institute estimates
about 11,000 Americans were diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma
in 2011, and about 4,000 of them died from the disease.
Bone sarcoma, which forms in cells of the bone, will affect
about 2,890 people in the United States in 2012 and kill 1,400
of them, the Institute estimates.
Federal officials granted Taltorvic orphan status, meaning
it treats a disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people in
the United States. The designation comes with a seven-year
marketing exclusivity period if the drug is approved for sale.
The drug is designed to block a protein called mTOR that
acts as a central regulator of cancer cell survival and growth.
In clinical trials, Taltorvic kept cancer at bay for 16.1
weeks, compared with 14 weeks in patients treated with a
placebo, according to the FDA staff. Merck had slightly
different calculations, showing the drug's effect was 17.7
weeks, compared with 14.6 weeks for the placebo.
In the past, Wall Street analysts have estimated, on
average, the drug will reach annual sales of $283 million by
2015, according to Thomson Pharma. Merck and Ariad will
co-promote the drug in the United States if it is approved.
The companies submitted an application for the drug to the
European Medicines Agency last August.