FRANKFURT May 8 German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck on Thursday said it would seek to delist AZ Electronic Materials, after securing control over 97.85 percent of the company.

Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs and tablet and smartphone screens, agreed in December to buy AZ for $2.6 billion to expand its range of specialist chemicals for hi-tech gadgets. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)