FRANKFURT, April 30 German chemicals and
pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA extended the offer
period for its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic
Materials for a seventh time after the deal was
approved by Chinese antitrust regulators.
Merck said in a statement on Wednesday that shareholders of
AZ Electronic now had until May 7 to accept the offer. The
previous deadline was May 2.
It said by 1200 GMT on Wednesday, 63.5 percent of shares in
AZ Electronic had been tendered. That still fell short of the
minimum acceptance level of 75 percent.
Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in
TVs and tablet and smartphone screens, agreed in December to buy
AZ for $2.6 billion to expand its range of specialist chemicals
for hi-tech gadgets.
