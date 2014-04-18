BRIEF-Nicox expects to file IND for NCX470 in Q4 2017
* Nicox provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 470 for IOP lowering
FRANKFURT, April 18 German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA extended the offer period for its planned takeover of AZ Electronic Materials for a sixth time on Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust approval.
The offer period has been extended to until 1200 GMT on May 2, Merck said in a statement.
It said China's Ministry of Commerce had "raised certain specific concerns that Merck is working with the Chinese authorities to address".
Merck said it had received valid acceptances of the offer representing approximately 67.53 percent of AZ by 1200 GMT on April 18. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold prior to 2015, along with fourth quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.
ZURICH, Jan 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review designation of Roche's rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra for giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.