FRANKFURT May 2 German chemicals and
pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA said it had
completed its takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials
, after extending its offer for a seventh time earlier
in the week.
Merck said in a statement on Friday it had 81.3 percent of
AZ under its control - passing the 75 percent threshold needed -
and expected to delist the company from the London Stock
Exchange at the beginning of June.
It added that it had gained antitrust clearances in the
United States, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China.
Merck said it still intended to acquire all outstanding
shares of AZ and would keep its offer open until further notice.
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs and
tablet and smartphone screens, Merck agreed in December to buy
AZ for $2.6 billion to expand its range of specialist chemicals
for hi-tech gadgets.
