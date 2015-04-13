April 13 Merck Kgaa says

* Udit Batra, currently CEO and President of Merck Millipore, has been appointed to lead the combined life science business of Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich once the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich has been successfully completed.

* The planned $17 billion transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which the company expects to have completed in mid-2015. Source text: here

