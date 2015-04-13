BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
April 13 Merck Kgaa says
* Udit Batra, currently CEO and President of Merck Millipore, has been appointed to lead the combined life science business of Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich once the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich has been successfully completed.
* The planned $17 billion transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which the company expects to have completed in mid-2015. Source text: here
Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion